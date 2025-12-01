Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di Affirm berkisar dari $168K per year untuk L4 hingga $279K per year untuk L6. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $240K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Affirm. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L4
$168K
$130K
$37.5K
$0
L5
$213K
$161K
$51.5K
$0
L6
$279K
$172K
$107K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
50%
THN 1
50%
THN 2
Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 2 tahun:
50% vesting pada 1st-THN (12.50% triwulanan)
50% vesting pada 2nd-THN (12.50% triwulanan)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
