Adient
Wawasan Utama
    Tentang

    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Situs Web
    2016
    Tahun Didirikan
    86,000
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $10B+
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

