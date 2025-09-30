Direktori Perusahaan
Acronis
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Sofia City Province

Acronis Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Sofia City Province

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in Sofia City Province di Acronis total BGN 92.6K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Acronis. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/30/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Acronis
Senior Software Developer
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Total per tahun
BGN 92.6K
Level
Senior
Gaji Pokok
BGN 92.6K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
Lama di perusahaan
5 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
7 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Acronis?

BGN 277K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan BGN 52 ribu+ (terkadang BGN 520 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Insinyur Perangkat Lunak penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Acronis in Sofia City Province mencapai total kompensasi tahunan BGN 141,624. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Acronis untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Sofia City Province adalah BGN 86,600.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Acronis

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Zimperium
  • BlueCat
  • Zerto
  • DataArt
  • StarLeaf
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya