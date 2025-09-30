Direktori Perusahaan
Acronis Manajer Produk Gaji di Sofia City Province

Paket kompensasi Manajer Produk median in Sofia City Province di Acronis total BGN 131K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Acronis. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/30/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Acronis
Product Manager
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Total per tahun
BGN 131K
Level
L3
Gaji Pokok
BGN 131K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
Lama di perusahaan
4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
20 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Acronis?

BGN 277K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi

FAQ

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Manajer Produk v Acronis in Sofia City Province predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu BGN 176,780. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Acronis pre pozíciu Manajer Produk in Sofia City Province je BGN 136,222.

