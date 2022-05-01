Direktori Perusahaan
Abrigo
Abrigo Gaji

Gaji Abrigo berkisar dari $94,565 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $154,000 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Abrigo. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $154K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Layanan Pelanggan
$141K
Manajer Produk
$94.6K

Arsitek Solusi
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abrigo is Insinyur Perangkat Lunak with a yearly total compensation of $154,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abrigo is $146,000.

