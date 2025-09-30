Direktori Perusahaan
ABB
ABB Desainer Produk Gaji di Philadelphia Area

Kompensasi Desainer Produk in Philadelphia Area di ABB total $94K per year untuk Product Designer. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total ABB. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/30/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di ABB?

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Produk di ABB in Philadelphia Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $98,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di ABB untuk posisi Desainer Produk in Philadelphia Area adalah $90,000.

