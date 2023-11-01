Direktori Perusahaan
3Shape
3Shape Gaji

Gaji 3Shape berkisar dari $73,469 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Urusan Regulasi di tingkat rendah hingga $157,326 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan 3Shape. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/15/2025

Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $88.7K
Urusan Regulasi
$73.5K
Arsitek Solusi
$157K

Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di 3Shape adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $157,326. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di 3Shape adalah $88,734.

