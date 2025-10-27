Kompensasi Manajer Produk in India di 3M total ₹8.16M per year untuk T3. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total 3M. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/27/2025
Rata-rata Kompensasi Total
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
T1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
0%
THN 1
0%
THN 2
100 %
THN 3
Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
0% vesting pada 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)
0% vesting pada 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)
100% vesting pada 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.