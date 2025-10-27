Direktori Perusahaan
3M
3M Manajer Produk Gaji

Kompensasi Manajer Produk in India di 3M total ₹8.16M per year untuk T3. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total 3M. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/27/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Total

₹1.72M - ₹2.01M
India
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
₹1.5M₹1.72M₹2.01M₹2.14M
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
T1
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
Advanced Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
Senior Product Manager
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
Specialist Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lihat 2 Level Lainnya
Don't get lowballed

Jadwal Vesting

0%

THN 1

0%

THN 2

100 %

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 0% vesting pada 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 0% vesting pada 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 100% vesting pada 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Produk di 3M in India mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₹8,159,106. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di 3M untuk posisi Manajer Produk in India adalah ₹1,496,373.

