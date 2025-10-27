Kompensasi Insinyur Mesin in United States di 3M berkisar dari $78.6K per year untuk T1 hingga $145K per year untuk T4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $88.6K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total 3M. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/27/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
T1
$78.6K
$77.4K
$0
$1.3K
T2
$97.8K
$95.3K
$0
$2.5K
T3
$122K
$115K
$0
$7.1K
T4
$145K
$141K
$0
$4.4K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
0%
THN 1
0%
THN 2
100 %
THN 3
Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
0% vesting pada 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)
0% vesting pada 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)
100% vesting pada 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
