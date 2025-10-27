Direktori Perusahaan
3M
  • Gaji
  • Ilmuwan Data

  • Semua Gaji Ilmuwan Data

3M Ilmuwan Data Gaji

Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di 3M berkisar dari $161K per year untuk T1 hingga $156K per year untuk T4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $150K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total 3M. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/27/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
T1
Data Scientist
$161K
$152K
$0
$9.1K
T2
Advanced Data Scientist
$114K
$108K
$0
$5.9K
T3
Senior Data Scientist
$142K
$138K
$0
$4.5K
T4
Specialist Data Scientist
$156K
$146K
$0
$10.2K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Jadwal Vesting

0%

THN 1

0%

THN 2

100 %

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 0% vesting pada 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 0% vesting pada 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 100% vesting pada 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di 3M in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $162,462. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di 3M untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in United States adalah $151,000.

Sumber Lainnya