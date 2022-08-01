17LIVE Gaji

Rentang gaji 17LIVE berkisar dari $32,536 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Analis Bisnis di ujung bawah hingga $63,680 untuk Desainer Produk di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari 17LIVE. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/23/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
