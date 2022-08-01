Direktori Perusahaan
17LIVE
17LIVE Gaji

Rentang gaji 17LIVE berkisar dari $32,536 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Analis Bisnis di ujung bawah hingga $63,680 untuk Desainer Produk di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari 17LIVE. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/23/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $39K

Insinyur iOS

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Analis Bisnis
$32.5K
Analis Data
$40.5K

Ilmuwan Data
$50.8K
Desainer Produk
$63.7K
Manajer Produk
$41.5K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$58.1K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di 17LIVE adalah Desainer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $63,680. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di 17LIVE adalah $41,479.

