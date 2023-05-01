Direktori Perusahaan
Saildrone
    • Tentang

    Saildrone offers turnkey data solutions for maritime security, ocean mapping, and ocean data. Their fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) provides real-time access to critical data from any ocean on earth, 24/7/365, and uses proprietary software applications to transform that data into actionable insights and intelligence. Saildrones operate without the need for a crewed support vehicle, have a minimal carbon footprint, and have sailed over 750,000 nautical miles from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

    saildrone.com
    Situs Web
    2014
    Tahun Didirikan
    126
    # Karyawan
    $1M-$10M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
