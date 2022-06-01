Direktori Perusahaan
Luminant
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Kontribusikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Luminant yang mungkin berguna bagi orang lain (misalnya tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Tentang

    Luminant is a Texas-based electric utility. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Future Holdings Corporation.Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Energy, is a competitive power generation business, including mining, wholesale marketing and trading, and development operations. Luminant has nearly 17,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 MW fueled by nuclear power and 8,000 MW fueled by coal. The company is a large purchaser of wind-generated electricity. Vistra Energy is a premier Texas-based energy company focused on the competitive energy and power generation markets through operation as the largest retailer of electricity and generator in the growing Texas market.

    luminant.com
    Situs Web
    1882
    Tahun Didirikan
    2,250
    # Karyawan
    $500M-$1B
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan ke penawaran terverifikasi.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan berlaku Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan .

    Pekerjaan Unggulan

      Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Luminant

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Daya Lain