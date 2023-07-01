Direktori Perusahaan
Logik.io
    • Tentang

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Situs Web
    2021
    Tahun Didirikan
    55
    # Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Sumber Daya Lain