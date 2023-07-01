Direktori Perusahaan
Lively Root
Wawasan Teratas
    • Tentang

    Lively Root is a company that specializes in providing high-quality plants and horticultural expertise to customers. With over a century of experience, their team offers education and coaching to help customers create green spaces. They are committed to eco-friendly practices and responsibly grown plants, ensuring quality by carefully packaging orders from their nurseries. Their direct fulfillment process allows for fast shipping, making gardening accessible to all. Lively Root aims to inspire and guide customers in their plant purchases, whether they are beginners or experienced gardeners.

    livelyroot.com
    Situs Web
    2020
    Tahun Didirikan
    31
    # Karyawan
    $1M-$10M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

