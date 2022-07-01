Direktori Perusahaan
Jama Software
Wawasan Teratas
    Tentang

    Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect™ to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect™ uniquely creates Living Requirements™ that form the digital thread through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement.

    http://www.jamasoftware.com
    Situs Web
    2007
    Tahun Didirikan
    230
    # Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Perkiraan Pendapuan
    Kantor Pusat

    Sumber Daya Lain