IDW Media Holdings is a global media company that operates in publishing and television entertainment. It has two segments: IDW Publishing, which publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content, and IDW Entertainment, which develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings and changed its name in 2015. It was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.