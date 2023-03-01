Direktori Perusahaan
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Gaji

Rentang gaji Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City berkisar dari $64,675 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Asisten Administratif di ujung bawah hingga $105,840 untuk Manajer Proyek di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Terakhir diperbarui: 7/29/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $76K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Analis Keuangan
Median $66.3K
Akuntan
$78.8K

Asisten Administratif
$64.7K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$89.3K
Manajer Proyek
$106K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City adalah Manajer Proyek at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $105,840. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City adalah $77,396.

