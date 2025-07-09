Direktori Perusahaan
Colt Technology Services
Colt Technology Services Gaji

Rentang gaji Colt Technology Services berkisar dari $41,423 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Konsultan Manajemen di ujung bawah hingga $134,907 untuk Manajer Proyek di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Colt Technology Services. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/8/2025

$160K

Analis Bisnis
$56.1K
Konsultan Manajemen
$41.4K
Manajer Proyek
$135K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Colt Technology Services is Manajer Proyek at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Colt Technology Services is $56,068.

