Direktori Perusahaan
Clarivate Analytics
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Kontribusikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Clarivate Analytics yang mungkin berguna bagi orang lain (misalnya tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Tentang

    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    Situs Web
    1863
    Tahun Didirikan
    11,600
    # Karyawan
    $1B-$10B
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan ke penawaran terverifikasi.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan berlaku Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan .

    Pekerjaan Unggulan

      Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Clarivate Analytics

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Lyft
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Apple
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Daya Lain