Direktori Perusahaan
Bechtle
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Bechtle Gaji

Rentang gaji Bechtle berkisar dari $45,097 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Insinyur Kontrol di ujung bawah hingga $182,910 untuk Arsitek Solusi di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Bechtle. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/7/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara teratur mencapai kenaikan $30 ribu+ (kadang $300 ribu+).Dapatkan gaji Anda dinegosiasikan atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli nyata - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $88.5K
Insinyur Kontrol
$45.1K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$82.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Pemasaran
$146K
Pemberdayaan Penjualan
$69K
Arsitek Solusi
$183K
Jabatan Anda hilang?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman.


FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Bechtle adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $182,910. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Bechtle adalah $85,729.

Pekerjaan Unggulan

    Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Bechtle

Perusahaan Terkait

  • eClerx
  • HireRight
  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • AgileThought
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Daya Lain