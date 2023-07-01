Direktori Perusahaan
AZZLY
    AZZLY is a company that provides software and support services for community behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment centers. Their product, AZZLY Rize, is a fully integrated EHR and RCM business solution that helps these organizations grow. It simplifies the user experience while ensuring compliance and individualized treatment plans. With AZZLY Rize, organizations can serve more patients, optimize scheduling, streamline back office efforts, and increase cash flow. Learn more at www.azzly.com.

    azzly.com
    2009
    31
    $1M-$10M
