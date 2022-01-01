Direktori Perusahaan
Arthrex
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Arthrex Gaji

Rentang gaji Arthrex berkisar dari $54,725 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Insinyur Biomedis di ujung bawah hingga $166,647 untuk Arsitek Solusi di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Arthrex. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/3/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara teratur mencapai kenaikan $30 ribu+ (kadang $300 ribu+).Dapatkan gaji Anda dinegosiasikan atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli nyata - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $100K
Insinyur Biomedis
$54.7K
Desainer Grafis
$82.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$81.6K
Desainer Produk
$105K
Manajer Produk
$68.6K
Penjualan
$54.7K
Pemberdayaan Penjualan
$88.2K
Arsitek Solusi
$167K
Jabatan Anda hilang?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman.


FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Arthrex är Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $166,647. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Arthrex är $82,620.

Pekerjaan Unggulan

    Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Arthrex

Perusahaan Terkait

  • RaceTrac
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Mouser Electronics
  • Touch of Modern
  • Alpaca
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Daya Lain