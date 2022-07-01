Direktori Perusahaan
Aprende Institute
Wawasan Teratas
  • Kontribusikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Aprende Institute yang mungkin berguna bagi orang lain (misalnya tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Tentang

    We are the leading online education platform for vocational training in Latin America and the United States' Hispanic market. We offer a wide array of online certifications and courses, allowing our growing community of over 30,000 students to acquire high-demand skills. These skills empower learners to turn their interests into income by starting a new business or a new career. Aprende integrates technology and digital media with traditional instructor-led activities. This provides our students a flexible and customized learning experience, accessible on any device, that monitors students' progress and promotes engaged learning, skill expertise, and course completion. Aprende's tech platform and customized content solutions help corporations and institutions train and empower their employees, customer and communities with highly effective learning experiences.

    https://aprende.com
    Situs Web
    2013
    Tahun Didirikan
    300
    # Karyawan
    $50M-$100M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

