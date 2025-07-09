Direktori Perusahaan
Airtel Africa
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Airtel Africa Gaji

Rentang gaji Airtel Africa berkisar dari $5,814 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Manajer Operasi Bisnis di ujung bawah hingga $241,200 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Airtel Africa. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/5/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara teratur mencapai kenaikan $30 ribu+ (kadang $300 ribu+).Dapatkan gaji Anda dinegosiasikan atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli nyata - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $21.6K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Akuntan
$23.1K
Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$5.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$23.1K
Manajer Produk
$53.4K
Manajer Proyek
$43.8K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$241K
Arsitek Solusi
$59.9K
Jabatan Anda hilang?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman.


FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Airtel Africa adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $241,200. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Airtel Africa adalah $33,476.

Pekerjaan Unggulan

    Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Airtel Africa

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • Lyft
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Daya Lain