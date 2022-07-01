Direktori Perusahaan
360Learning
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Kontribusikan sesuatu yang unik tentang 360Learning yang mungkin berguna bagi orang lain (misalnya tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Tentang

    360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. 360Learning powers the future of work at 1,200 organizations, including Toyota, Criteo, and Airbus. Founded in 2012, 360Learning has raised $41 million with 180 team members across New York, Paris, and London.

    https://en.360learning.com
    Situs Web
    2010
    Tahun Didirikan
    420
    # Karyawan
    $50M-$100M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan ke penawaran terverifikasi.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan berlaku Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan .

    Pekerjaan Unggulan

      Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk 360Learning

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Daya Lain