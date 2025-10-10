Összes pozíció
Adattudós

Burlington, MA

Adattudós Icon

Adattudós Fizetés helyen: Burlington, MA

$133,000

Medián teljes kompenzáció

Minden szint

💪 HozzájárulásAz Ön fizetése

Állások megtekintése

Nemrég Beküldött Fizetések

HozzáadásKomp hozzáadásaKompenzáció hozzáadása

Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Add Hozzá Kompenzációdat🎯 Összes Adattudós fizetések

Közösségi Bejegyzések

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

79 23
79 23

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

68 10
68 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
💬 Csatlakozz a beszélgetéshez!

Szakértői Segítség Igénylése

1:1 Fizetési Tárgyalás

1:1 Fizetési Tárgyalás

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz, ne játsszanak veled. Segítettünk már hozzád hasonló embereknek $30k+ (néha $300k+) emelést elérni.

Időpont FoglalásaIdőpont Foglalása
Önéletrajz Áttekintés

Önéletrajz Áttekintés

Ne te jelentkezz állásokra. Érj el inkább azt, hogy a toborzók keressenek téged.

Áttekintés FoglalásaÁttekintés Foglalása

GYIK

  1. Mennyi egy Adattudós fizetése Burlington, MA helyen?

    Egy Adattudós átlagos teljes kompenzációja Burlington, MA területén $133,000.

  2. Mennyi egy Adattudós minimális fizetése Burlington, MA helyen?

    Bár nincs minimálbér egy Adattudós pozícióra Burlington, MA területén, az átlagos teljes kompenzáció $133,000.

  3. Melyik cég fizet legtöbbet egy Adattudós pozícióért Burlington, MA helyen?

    A legjobban fizető cég egy Adattudós pozícióra Burlington, MA területén a Amazon, ahol az átlagos teljes kompenzáció $220,000.

  4. Más kérdésem van

Tetszik a küldetésünk? Csatlakozz a fizetési átláthatóságot támogató szakemberek ezreihez!
💪 Add meg a fizetésed

Hasznos volt ez az oldal?