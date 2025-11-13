Összes pozíció
Adattudományi vezető

Warsaw Metropolitan Area, PL

Adattudományi vezető Icon

Adattudományi vezető Fizetés helyen: Warsaw Metropolitan Area, PL

PLN 262,591

Medián teljes kompenzáció

Minden szint

💪 HozzájárulásAz Ön fizetése

Állások megtekintése

Nemrég Beküldött Fizetések

HozzáadásKomp hozzáadásaKompenzáció hozzáadása

Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Add Hozzá Kompenzációdat🎯 Összes Adattudományi vezető fizetések

Közösségi Bejegyzések

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

72 10
72 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

64 26
64 26
💬 Csatlakozz a beszélgetéshez!

Szakértői Segítség Igénylése

1:1 Fizetési Tárgyalás

1:1 Fizetési Tárgyalás

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz, ne játsszanak veled. Segítettünk már hozzád hasonló embereknek $30k+ (néha $300k+) emelést elérni.

Időpont FoglalásaIdőpont Foglalása
Önéletrajz Áttekintés

Önéletrajz Áttekintés

Ne te jelentkezz állásokra. Érj el inkább azt, hogy a toborzók keressenek téged.

Áttekintés FoglalásaÁttekintés Foglalása

GYIK

  1. Mennyi egy Adattudományi vezető fizetése Warsaw Metropolitan Area, PL helyen?

    Egy Adattudományi vezető átlagos teljes kompenzációja Warsaw Metropolitan Area, PL területén PLN 262,591.

  2. Mennyi egy Adattudományi vezető minimális fizetése Warsaw Metropolitan Area, PL helyen?

    Bár nincs minimálbér egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióra Warsaw Metropolitan Area, PL területén, az átlagos teljes kompenzáció PLN 262,591.

  3. Más kérdésem van

Tetszik a küldetésünk? Csatlakozz a fizetési átláthatóságot támogató szakemberek ezreihez!
💪 Add meg a fizetésed

Hasznos volt ez az oldal?