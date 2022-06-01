Cégjegyzék
Zymergen
Zymergen Fizetések

A Zymergen fizetése $154,225 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $225,400-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Adattudós
$225K
Termékmenedzser
$154K
Szoftvermérnök
$190K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zymergen cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $225,400 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zymergen cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $190,045.

Egyéb források