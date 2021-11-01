Cégjegyzék
Zwift
Zwift Fizetések

A Zwift fizetése $75,154 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $264,500-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zwift. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Termékmenedzser
Median $265K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $138K
Adattudós
Median $215K

Emberi erőforrások
$186K
Marketing
$75.2K
Programvezető
$156K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$188K
Műszaki programvezető
$150K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zwift cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $264,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zwift cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $170,850.

