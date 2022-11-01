Cégjegyzék
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Fizetések

A Zurich Insurance fizetése $27,980 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $281,400-ig egy Befektetési bankár pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zurich Insurance. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Adattudós
Median $121K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $111K
Aktuárius
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Megoldástervező
Median $61.7K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$28K
Üzleti elemző
$53.7K
Adattudományi vezető
$224K
Pénzügyi elemző
$44.9K
Emberi erőforrások
$48.7K
Informatikus (IT)
$43.7K
Befektetési bankár
$281K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$202K
Terméktervező
$62.3K
Termékmenedzser
$170K
Programvezető
$161K
Projektmenedzser
$130K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$66.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$218K
Kockázatértékelő
$78.7K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zurich Insurance cégnél: Befektetési bankár at the Common Range Average level évi $281,400 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zurich Insurance cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $110,725.

