Zoomcar Fizetések

A Zoomcar fizetése $15,888 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $117,734-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zoomcar. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Termékmenedzser
Median $118K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $30.5K
Üzleti elemző
$15.9K

Adattudós
$105K
Grafikus tervező
$23.9K
Programvezető
$17.1K
Projektmenedzser
$23.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zoomcar cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $117,734 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zoomcar cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $23,926.

