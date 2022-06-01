Zoetis Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
Zoetis
A Zoetis fizetése $92,460 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $223,934-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Adattudós
Median $162K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $141K
Üzleti elemző
$92.5K

Adattudományi vezető
$136K
Marketing műveletvezető
$198K
Terméktervező
$121K
Termékmenedzser
$104K
Projektmenedzser
$121K
Értékesítés
$101K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$224K
Technikai programmenedzser
$141K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zoetis cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $223,934 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zoetis cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $135,675.

