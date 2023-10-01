Cégjegyzék
Zivver
Zivver Fizetések

A Zivver fizetése $38,591 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $158,620-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zivver. Utoljára frissítve: 11/15/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $81.1K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$38.6K
Termékmenedzser
$159K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zivver cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $158,620 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zivver cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $81,107.

