Zipline Fizetések

A Zipline fizetése $136,591 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $243,800-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zipline. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Senior Software Engineer $193K
Termékmenedzser
Median $157K
Üzleti elemző
$206K

Hardvermérnök
$244K
Jogi
$239K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zipline cégnél: Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $243,800 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zipline cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $199,702.

