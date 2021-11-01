Cégjegyzék
Zipcar
Zipcar Fizetések

A Zipcar fizetése $27,975 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kiberbiztonsági elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $253,980-ig egy Vezérkari főnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zipcar. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $41.9K
Termékmenedzser
Median $175K
Üzleti műveletek
$65.2K

Vezérkari főnök
$254K
Adatelemző
$143K
Adattudós
$131K
Terméktervező
$185K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$28K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$235K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zipcar cégnél: Vezérkari főnök at the Common Range Average level évi $253,980 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zipcar cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $142,800.

