Zip Co Fizetések

A Zip Co fizetése $23,460 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $247,755-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zip Co. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $90.3K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $79.1K
Üzleti elemző
$150K

Adatelemző
$43.2K
Adattudós
$248K
Pénzügyi elemző
$23.5K
Terméktervező
$164K
Toborzó
$194K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$133K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zip Co cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $247,755 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zip Co cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $132,760.

