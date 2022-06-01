Cégjegyzék
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Fizetések

A Zions Bancorporation fizetése $35,323 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $236,175-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zions Bancorporation. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $100K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $118K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $108K

Üzleti elemző
Median $80K
Üzleti műveletek
$68.3K
Üzleti műveletvezető
$80.4K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$35.3K
Befektetési bankár
$70.4K
Termékmenedzser
$236K
Programmenedzser
$156K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zions Bancorporation cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $236,175 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zions Bancorporation cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $90,200.

