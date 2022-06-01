Tuition Reimbursement Up to $3,000 annually for undergraduate programs and $5,250 annually for graduate programs

401k 100% match on the first 4.5% of base salary

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Reimbursement up to $5,000.

Health Insurance Offered through Aetna or Kaiser

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered through MetLife

Vision Insurance Offered through MetLife

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Short Term Disability coverage with 60% of base. Long Term Disability coverage with 60% of pre-disability income.

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 4 weeks