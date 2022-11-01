Zinnov Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Zinnov fizetése $1,601 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kockázati tőkés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $291,450-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zinnov. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Vezetési tanácsadó
Median $12K
Szoftvermérnök
$66.7K
Megoldástervező
$291K

Technikai programmenedzser
$20.7K
Kockázati tőkés
$1.6K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zinnov cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $291,450 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zinnov cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $20,681.

