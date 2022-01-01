Cégjegyzék
Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Fizetések

A Zimmer Biomet fizetése $50,736 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Technikai programmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $197,985-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zimmer Biomet. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Gépészmérnök
Median $100K

Minőségbiztosítási mérnök

Értékesítés
Median $85K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$124K

Üzleti elemző
Median $105K
Adattudós
$78.4K
Terméktervező
$66.1K
Terméktervezési vezető
$177K
Szoftvermérnök
$198K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$102K
Technikai programmenedzser
$50.7K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zimmer Biomet cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $197,985 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zimmer Biomet cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $101,000.

