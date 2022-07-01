Cégjegyzék
Zilliant
Zilliant Fizetések

A Zilliant fizetése $98,980 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $171,638-ig egy Ügyfélelégedettség pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zilliant. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Üzleti elemző
$99K
Ügyfélelégedettség
$172K
Szoftvermérnök
$165K

Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zilliant cégnél: Ügyfélelégedettség at the Common Range Average level évi $171,638 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zilliant cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $165,051.

