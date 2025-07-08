Cégjegyzék
ZestMoney
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

ZestMoney Fizetések

A ZestMoney fizetése $25,280 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $114,270-ig egy Kockázati tőkebefektető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ZestMoney. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $25.3K
Termékmenedzser
$44.8K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$114K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ZestMoney cégnél: Kockázati tőkebefektető at the Common Range Average level évi $114,270 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ZestMoney cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $44,770.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a ZestMoney cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Uber
  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források