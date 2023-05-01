Cégjegyzék
ZenBusiness Fizetések

A ZenBusiness fizetése $105,470 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $175,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ZenBusiness. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Szoftvermérnök
Median $175K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adatelemző
$131K
Marketing
$105K

Termékmenedzser
$154K
Programvezető
$159K
Projektmenedzser
$150K
GYIK

