Zefr Fizetések

A Zefr fizetése $153,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $180,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Zefr. Utoljára frissítve: 11/25/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $180K
Adattudós
$161K
Termékmenedzser
$153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Zefr cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $180,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Zefr cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $160,800.

