Cégjegyzék
Yandex
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Fizetések
  • Szoftvermérnök

  • Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

  • Serbia

Yandex Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök Fizetések Serbia helyen

A Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök kompenzáció in Serbia a Yandex cégnél $25.8K yearként a G14 szinthez és $64.9K yearként a G16 szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in Serbia csomag összesen $45.9K. Tekintsd meg a Yandex teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 10/8/2025

Átlagos Szint
Javadalmazás hozzáadásaSzintek összehasonlítása
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény ()
Bónusz
G14
(Belépő szint)
$25.8K
$25.2K
$0
$647
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$64.9K
$56.5K
$0
$8.4K
G17
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Megtekintés 4 További szintek
Javadalmazás hozzáadásaSzintek összehasonlítása

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
HozzáadásKomp hozzáadásaKompenzáció hozzáadása

Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Adatok exportálásaNyitott állások megtekintése

Vesting ütemezés

25%

ÉV 1

25%

ÉV 2

25%

ÉV 3

25%

ÉV 4

Részvény típus
RSU

A Yandex cégnél a RSUs 4 éves vesting ütemezés alá tartozik:

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 1st-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 2nd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 3rd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 4th-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött Szoftvermérnök ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök pozícióra a Yandex cégnél in Serbia évi RUB 6,710,303 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Yandex cégnél a Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök szerepkörre in Serbia jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció RUB 4,023,984.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Yandex cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források