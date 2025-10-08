A Hálózati Mérnök kompenzáció in Russia a Yandex cégnél RUB 2.14M yearként a G14 szinthez és RUB 7.37M yearként a G18 szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in Russia csomag összesen RUB 2.87M. Tekintsd meg a Yandex teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 10/8/2025
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény ()
Bónusz
G14
RUB 2.14M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.97M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 297K
RUB 28K
G16
RUB 4.76M
RUB 3.4M
RUB 778K
RUB 577K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Cég
Szint megnevezése
Tapasztalat évei
Teljes kompenzáció
|Nem találhatók fizetések
25%
ÉV 1
25%
ÉV 2
25%
ÉV 3
25%
ÉV 4
A Yandex cégnél a RSUs 4 éves vesting ütemezés alá tartozik:
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 1st-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 2nd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 3rd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 4th-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.