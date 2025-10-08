Részvény típus

RSU

A Yandex cégnél a RSUs 4 éves vesting ütemezés alá tartozik:

25 % a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 1st - ÉV ( 6.25 % negyedéves )

25 % a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 2nd - ÉV ( 6.25 % negyedéves )

25 % a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 3rd - ÉV ( 6.25 % negyedéves )

25 % a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 4th - ÉV ( 6.25 % negyedéves )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.