A Backend Szoftvermérnök kompenzáció in Saint Petersburg Metro Area a Yandex cégnél RUB 1.75M yearként a G14 szinthez és RUB 5.04M yearként a G17 szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in Saint Petersburg Metro Area csomag összesen RUB 3.62M. Tekintsd meg a Yandex teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 10/8/2025
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény ()
Bónusz
G14
RUB 1.75M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 16.7K
RUB 43.6K
G15
RUB 2.96M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 306K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 25.2K
RUB 302K
G17
RUB 5.04M
RUB 4.54M
RUB 79.6K
RUB 420K
Cég
Szint megnevezése
Tapasztalat évei
Teljes kompenzáció
|Nem találhatók fizetések
25%
ÉV 1
25%
ÉV 2
25%
ÉV 3
25%
ÉV 4
A Yandex cégnél a RSUs 4 éves vesting ütemezés alá tartozik:
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 1st-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 2nd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 3rd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 4th-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.