A Backend Szoftvermérnök kompenzáció in Russia a Yandex cégnél RUB 1.98M yearként a G14 szinthez és RUB 7.65M yearként a G18 szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in Russia csomag összesen RUB 3.62M. Tekintsd meg a Yandex teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 10/8/2025
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény ()
Bónusz
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
Cég
Szint megnevezése
Tapasztalat évei
Teljes kompenzáció
|Nem találhatók fizetések
25%
ÉV 1
25%
ÉV 2
25%
ÉV 3
25%
ÉV 4
A Yandex cégnél a RSUs 4 éves vesting ütemezés alá tartozik:
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 1st-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 2nd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 3rd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 4th-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.